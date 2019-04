Share:

LAHORE - The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) on Monday arrested an alleged human smuggler. According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid and arrested the agent namely Furqan Sindhu of Gujranwala, who received money from two persons on the pretext of sending them to Bosnia on fake documents.

The team also recovered five Pakistani passports and some rubber stamps and other material from him.