SHIKARPUR - At least 2,500 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism. Recently, Sindh police have foiled 67 terrorist bids and Shikarpur police have killed two notorious terrorists - Hafeez Brohi and Molvi Abdullah Brohi. The police have also arrested two terrorists.

These views were expressed by Syed Kaleem Imam, Sindh Inspector General of Police, during his visit to SSP Office Shikarpur here the other day. He said that the Sindh police had 160,000 personnel, and they were making all-out efforts to protect the life, property and honour of the common man. He added that a report in respect of deadly conflicts in Shikarpur was pending, warning that stern action would be taken against the persons involved to normalise the situation in the area.

He further added that the grant of Rs2.5 million has been earmarked for every police station to maintain fuel, water charges, washrooms, maintenance of police station, etc. so that police personnel could discharge their duties in a better way. To a question regarding torture of teachers in Karachi, he said that every citizen had right to protest for his/her right but he should avoid disturbing peace. He maintained that the teachers attempted to enter the Red Zone despite warnings from the police high-ups which caused the police to use baton charge. Jameel Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional IGP, Irfan Baloch, DIG Larkana Police, SSP Shikarpur Sajid Ameer Sadozi, ASP Shikarpur Farooq Amjad and other police officers accompanied the Sindh IG Police.

Unity stressed to get Sindh issues resolved

We have to get united to rid of the longstanding issues of Sindh, said Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Sindh chapter leader Munwar Jatoi.

He stated these remarks during an address to a ceremony held to elect QAT’s divisional body here on Monday. The ceremony was organised at Shikarpur Press Club by QAT Shikarpur chapter. The QAT leaders and workers from different districts including Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhko, Larkana, Shahdadkot and Shikarpur participated in the ceremony to elect their Larkana’s divisional committee.

On the occasion, the office-bearers of the QAT were elected and were administered oath by Munwar Jatoi who extended best wishes to the new office-bearers.