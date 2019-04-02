Share:

Member National Assembly Ijaz Shah took oath as federal minister for parliamentary affairs at President House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered oath to him.

Ijaz Shah represents PTI from NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II).

last week, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had taken to Twitter to announce Shah's appointment and said, "On the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the president has approved the appointment of Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah as federal minister."

Brigadier (retd) Shah was an aide of former president Pervez Musharraf and served as director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2004 to 2008.