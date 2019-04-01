- 11:11 AM | April 02, 2019 Three Pak Army soldiers martyred in India's unprovoked firing at LoC
- 9:41 AM | April 02, 2019 UK Parliament rejects all Brexit options in 2nd round of indicative vspuotes
- 8:27 AM | April 02, 2019 Venezuelan Supreme Court urges lawmakers to strip Guaido's immunity
- 10:50 PM | April 01, 2019 French president picks three new gov't members in minor reshuffle
- 9:44 PM | April 01, 2019 Asad hopes to reach agreement with IMF in late April
- 7:12 PM | April 01, 2019 Naqvi seeks Sindh Assembly session to discuss next budget
- 7:11 PM | April 01, 2019 Commander Royal Air Force of Oman meets with Naval Chief
- 7:11 PM | April 01, 2019 President telephones Khawaja Izhar, asks about health
- 7:08 PM | April 01, 2019 Pakistan desires long-term relationship with Qatar: advisor
- 7:04 PM | April 01, 2019 World seeing a transforming Pakistan: Qureshi
- 7:02 PM | April 01, 2019 Public transport fares remain unchanged after petrol price hike
- 7:00 PM | April 01, 2019 Khawaja Asif skips NAB appearance
- 6:58 PM | April 01, 2019 LHC rejects request to stop NAB chief from performing duty
- 6:57 PM | April 01, 2019 Pakistan retains right to use anything, everything in its legitimate self-defense: ISPR
- 6:10 PM | April 01, 2019 Country cannot afford ongoing conditions for five years: Shahid Khaqan
- 6:08 PM | April 01, 2019 UN chief slams US' Golan move, says Syrian peace requires territorial integrity
- 5:46 PM | April 01, 2019 Kashmir issue must be resolved to bring peace: Masood
- 4:36 PM | April 01, 2019 Barca and Atletico both win, Valencia continue good form in Spain
- 4:31 PM | April 01, 2019 Tourism season starts at Northern areas as cherry blossoms
- 4:26 PM | April 01, 2019 Delegation of 20 French companies to visit Pakistan from April 8 to 11