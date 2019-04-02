Share:

One Palestinian died and three others were wounded following a skirmish with Israeli military personnel in the West Bank earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Israeli military personnel killed a Palestinian and wounded three others in the Qalandiya refugee camp today at dawn," the ministry's press release said.

According to the Israeli armed forces, the incident occurred after Israeli military encountered local protesters while carrying out a raid near the city of Ramallah. Locals threw stones and explosives at soldiers, which prompted them to open fire.

The military also said that it had received a report about the dead Palestinian and would examine the incident.