DHAKA (AA) After months of opposition outcry, three-time prime minister of Bangladesh and imprisoned opposition leader Khaleda Zia was shifted to hospital on Monday.

Zia was referred to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University upon the suggestion of jail authority, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to ABM Mahbubul Alam, the director of the university hospital, Zia suffers from diabetes and also has pains in knee joints besides difficulty in sleeping.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) repeatedly demanded the government to provide proper treatment to Zia in Dhaka.

In an immediate response, BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters in Dhaka that they don’t had confidence in the government for providing proper treatment for Zia.

Despite Zia’s preference, the government is rigid not to take her to a private hospital, and kept her in jail without treatment for months, a move her party called inhumane, he added.

Zia, 73, widow of assassinated former President Ziaur Rahman, had been taken to the same hospital on October 8 last year and later re-shifted to jail after a month of treatment.

The opposition leader is serving 17 years of jail term since February 8 last year in an old abandoned jail in Dhaka after convicted in numbers of cases related to violence and corruption that her lawyers insist are politically motivated.