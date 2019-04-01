Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani said on Monday that the government will continue playing its role in improving the facilities for persons with disabilities.

Addressing a symposium organised by embassy of UAE for special persons, he said that the government was fully aware of its responsibilities and was making all possible efforts towards this noble cause.

The minister said that all humans on earth were equally important and valuable. Therefore, people suffering from any kind of disability or weakness cannot be left behind. Promotion and easy accessibility of assistive technology for their rehabilitation is need of the hour. It is imperative for the progress and development of a society that equal opportunities made available to all, he said.

Pakistan has played a leading role at international level for provision of ‘assistive products’ to the people suffering from physical disabilities including introduction of a list of essential assistive products at the World Health Assembly.

The world is facing numerous challenges and problems. The number of disable persons is continuously increasing due to growing population; increase in elderly people; disasters, wars and terrorism. Under these circumstances, no society can afford to over look its responsibility towards the disabled persons. Therefore, continuous research is imperative to make them a productive part of the society, he said.

It is a matter of pride for us that Pakistan achieved a remarkable success at the Special Olympics World Games 2019, the minister said.

The athletes from Pakistan made their nation, their coaches, their families and their supporters proud, proving what can be attained by Pakistan in the sporting arena. The skills these young men and women possess were visible at Abu Dhabi. The movement deserves to be taken forward so that it can continue to compete with countries around the world, he said.