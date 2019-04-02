Share:

TEXAS - Kevin Kisner shrugged off his bridesmaid’s tag by beating Matt Kuchar in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Sunday. A year after losing the decider to Bubba Watson, 48th seed Kisner proved too good for Kuchar, never trailing in a scrappy all-American final in which birdies proved elusive at Austin Country Club.

“I don’t think either one of us played our best golf but I drove it great all week,” Kisner said after prevailing 3&2 for his third win on the PGA Tour. He has finished runner-up eight times. “It was gruelling, and the winds were tough. Overall it was a long week but I prevailed and am a world golf champion.”

Italian seventh seed Francesco Molinari won the match for third place, 4&2 over Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark. In the semi-finals on Sunday morning, Kisner upset Molinari 1-up, while Kuchar won by the same margin over Bjerregaard.