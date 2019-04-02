Share:

PESHAWAR : The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against porn websites and demanded of the government to immediately block these websites like developed countries to protect the young generation from the curse of immoral activities.

The resolution was jointly moved by the members of opposition and treasury and was debated in the Assembly to block these obscene websites as the same have been blocked in developed countries of the world. The assembly members said that due to these websites, the youth have been badly affected for which government is responsible.

Ravi Kumar and Wazirzada moved two resolutions regarding jobs and admissions in the universities for minorities.

They would be given admission quota in medical, engineering, commerce and cadet colleges. This would enable them to serve the country and their job quota would be increased from three percent to five percent in government jobs.

The minority member Ravi Kumar said that the population of minorities was increasing with each passing day and it was need of the time to increase their job quota from three percent to five percent.

Meanwhile, the opposition members severely criticised the government for poor law and order situation in the province where no decision has been made so far regarding Khasadar and Levies forces.

Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani said that there is a tussle between governor and chief minister over their power domain and the former is not ready to surrender its power regarding an important matter pertaining to the merged districts. He said that 35,000 personnel of levies are protesting for their rights.

Defending the government, the law minister Sultan Muhammad Khan said that through an ordinance, government ensured job security of the Khasadar and Levies and they would be merged in police of their respective districts.

On this occasion, two parliamentary committees were formed to consider important issues of child abuse and provision of clean drinking water facilities to the public.