BADIN - The 1st death anniversary of prominent poetess and social and political worker late Najma Junejo was observed by Shamsherul Hyderi Academy with the collaboration of Badin Press Club here the other day.

The anniversary was participated by a large number of representatives of social organizations and political parties, literary figures, citizens, poets, journalists and people from different walks of life.

The book “Aoon Moti Endas” (I will be back) written by late Dr Najma Junejo was also inaugurated in the hall of Badin Press Club.

Addressing the event, renowned poet Hafiz Nizamani said Dr Najma brought awareness among the women during dark era. He said her words were effective and full with immense charm and valuable meaning, adding that she was not only with social and political struggle but with poetry made laudable awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Akash Ansari said Dr Najma’s poetry has dynamic and unique sentiments.

While Professor Abdullah Mallah said she was one of the pioneers of Sindhiani Tehreek in Badin adding that she played vital role in 1983 and 1986 movements.

The event was also addressed by Tanveer Ahmed Arain, president, Badin press club, Benazir Junejo, Shazia Junejo, Dr. Kainat Junejo, Khadim Talpur, Mir Buledi, Ismail Jaffery, Allah Bachayo Jamali and others.