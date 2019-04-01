Share:

LAHORE-After actor-cum-singer Mohsin Abbas Haider slammed Lux Style Awards for not nominating Meri Guriya for Best TV Drama, Others have also raised their voice against the jury on social media.

Composer Shani Shahid took to twitter and wrote: “Koi Chand Rakh is one of the most popular OST of the year and more popular than the nominated ones, but not added in the #LSA2019. Some research is needed before announcing the biggest awards of the country.”

Producer Abdullah Seja said : “ First of all congratulation to all the nominees of Lux Style Awards. However I would like to pose a few questions for the jury. I wonder why Mr Faysal Qureshi wasn’t nominated for his awesome performance in Hawwan?

He continued saying: “ I fail to understand why drama serial koi Chand rakh (along with the ost) which is one of the most popular drama of 2018 has completely overlooked by the jury. The jury management should take notice of this as they use of our dramas which we work day and night to produce in order to promote their respective products.”

Director Ahsan Rahim is upset that his film Teefa In Trouble has three nominations and none is related to the soundtrack he says was “the year’s largest and undisputed super hit album.”

Actor Humayun Saeed also expressed his feeling about the nominations and wrote: “Congratulations to Ahmed Ali Butt! Some people are questioning why I wasn’t nominated but I don’t find anything wrong with the LSA nominations.