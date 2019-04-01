Share:

LAHORE - The three-day 431st urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, commonly known as Madhu Lal Hussain, culminated here on Monday at his shrine in Baghbanpura, amid participation of his devotees, who danced to drumbeats with religious fervour and zeal.

The last day of the Urs was specified only for women. His Urs is known as “Mela Chiraghan” (festival of lights). Hazrat Shah Hussain was a Sufi poet and saint of his times, who was famous for his ‘Kaafis’. Big stalls of food and sweets had also been set up there as devotees were seen in long queues; many of them were buying flowers and garlands to

put them on his grave to show their reverence. “Alao” (bonfire) and earthen lamps were the centre of attraction for the visitors.

Devotees were beaming with smiling face and love for the saint. The main theme of his poetry revolves around love with God and his creatures as well as self-identification.

High-level security arrangements were made at the urs. The participants including women and children visited the shrine, lit up lamps and sought blessings of Allah Almighty.

The Urs celebrations were inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Syed Pir Saeedul Hassan on March 30 (Saturday) by laying a wreath on the grave of the Sufi saint.

Mehfil-e-Samaa, Mehfil-e-Naat and other spiritual sittings were held during the event.