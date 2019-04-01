Share:

Rawalpindi-Relatives of a man, Mazhar, who died of cardiac arrest after a court bailiff evacuated a piece of land from his possession near Akbar Hospital in Rawat, blocked GT Road for vehicular traffic as a protest against the police and the court bailiff.

The relatives of deceased placed the body in middle of the road, causing inconvenience for commuters.

Irate relatives also chanted slogans against Sihala police, the court bailiff and the land revenue department.

Heavy contingent of Sihala Police along with traffic police though were present on the protest site but they did not try to disperse the protestors.

Severe traffic jam was witnessed on GT Road from Rawat to Gujar Khan, Sihala Road and its suburbs. Even ambulances carrying patients to hospitals got stuck in the traffic snarl. According to a family member, a land dispute between Mazhar and his relatives was pending in a court of law. Mazhar was occupying a plot near Akbar Hospital, he said. He said that on Monday, the court laid down verdict in favour of the relatives of Mazhar and also constituted a bailiff ordering it to evacuate the land.

The bailiff reached at the site along with police and got evacuated the plot from possession of Mazhar, who all of a sudden suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. This sparked massive protest by the relatives. Later, the high ups of Islamabad Police reached the spot and negotiated with wife and siblings of the deceased, who later opened the road for traffic.

On the other hand, scores of eunuchs stormed into Police Station Gujar Khan to register their protest against a police raid on a marriage hall that led to arrest of more than 40 eunuchs. The cops of PS Gujar Khan saved their lives while escaping from the police station.

The eunuchs chanted slogans against Punjab Police and demanded earlier release of their community members.

Similarly, two motorcyclists wearing masks and having guns intercepted a car near Purana Thana Wali Masjid and snatched Rs5 million from him. The robbers managed to escape from the scene while Sihala police rushed to the crime scene to investigate the matter. Till the filing of report, police were looking for the fleeing dacoits without filing a case.