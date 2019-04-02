Share:

City court in Karachi on Tuesday acquitted Nisar Morai in murder case of former Pakistan Steel Mills chairman Sajjad Hussain.

The former Fishermen Co-operative Society (FCS) was set free from the murder case over unavailability of evidence against him.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Zulfiqar Mirza and others were already acquitted in the murder case of Sajjad Hussain.

The former PSM chief was shot dead on Sept 11, 1998, in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) while he was on his way back to the home.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Mohammed Khan Chachar, Dr Nisar Morai, Salimuddin alias Salloo and Sohail Ahmed alias Panga were the co-accused in the case.