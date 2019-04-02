Share:

BADIN - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and workers Monday condemned the government’s move to rename the country’s social protection program titled “Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)”. They termed it a deep conspiracy to end financial support to the poor people of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu said that the BISP was a legislative matter as it was launched with the recognition and approval of Parliament. So, it cannot be changed. “Such programmes cannot be changed or removed by anyone for his personal liking or disliking,” he added. He said that the PTI-led government in the centre could remove the name of martyrs from the program, but how would it remove it from the hearts of people.

Mr. Dhamrah said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had pledged to end poverty in Pakistan, but the PTI had no agenda for the welfare of the people. He also condemned the move to remove Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s name from the BISP.