Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mubashir Khan helped Bajwa Club U19 team to lift the 1st Twin Cities T20 Super Cricket Championship 2019 after they beat Decent Tigers U-19 by 4 wickets in the final here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Monday.

Chasing 147-run target, Bajwa Club reached home in 18.5 overs with Mubashir Khan hitting up 47 runs with 5 fours and 2 sixes and Abdul Fasih 41. Najam Naseer claimed 3 wickets and Mubashir Khan 2 wickets. Talented Haider Ali hit 50 runs to help Decent Tigers pile up 147 runs target.

The winning team was handed over Rs 15,000, while the runners-up received Rs 10,000. Mubashir Khan was named man of the final, player of the tournament and best batsman while Najam Naseer was best bowlers and Umair Aziz best fielder.