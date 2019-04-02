Share:

ISLAMABAD : Asad Qaiser, Speaker and Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly have congratulated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In their separate messages to the newly-elected President of APNS Hameed Haroon, Senior Vice President, Rameeza Majid Nizami, Vice President, Mumtaz A Tahir, Secretary General, Sarmad Ali, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary, Shahb Zuberi and other office-bearers, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended their warmest felicitation on their success. They said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of journalist’s fraternity.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country and hope that under the newly elected leadership the APNS will continue to make great strides towards a tolerant and plural press. They were confident that relations between the Government and Press will be further consolidated under their sagacious leadership and the problems being faced by the Members Publications will be resolved.