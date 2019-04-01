Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Institute of Health on Monday issued an alert for taking preventive measures for epidemic diseases in the country.

The NIH issued seasonal awareness and alert letter for epidemic-prone infectious diseases in Pakistan.

The main purpose is to alert concerned health authorities and professionals at all levels and to facilitate them for timely and efficient response to the outbreaks/epidemics.

This letter is developed for spring season from March to June 2019.

In the letter, the National Institute of Health exhibited patterns of high priority communicable diseases including chikungunya, cholera, CCHF, dengue, leishmaniasis, measles, polio and pertussis.

These diseases are predicted to be on high alert during the season. It also contains detailed introduction of diseases; case definitions; infectious agents; modes of transmission; case management and prevention.

In the letter, the NIH has also provided information on national and international public health events like typhoid fever (extensively drug resistance strain) and naegleria fowleri as national while Ebola Virus and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus as International events during the spring season.

The NIH also advised federal, provincial and district health departments as well as other stakeholders to keep a continuous watch on the anticipated seasonal public health threats and taking of all preventive or curative measures in this context.

‘Mosquito Alert Pakistan’ app is also included in the letter. The NIH has recently launched its first-ever android-based application. This app will help in collecting information about mosquito species present in different areas.

Besides this, the NIH also issued an advisory regarding pollen allergy.

According to the advisory, preventive steps including limiting outdoor activities during high pollen counts, keeping windows and doors closed, limiting close contact with pets and using filter masks while going outside might be useful during the pollen season.

