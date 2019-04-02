Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al Obaidani, Commander Royal Air Force of Oman visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion, said a statement issued by Pakistan Navy.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and piracy at sea including initiation of Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of Royal Air Force of Oman lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment in support of maritime security and stability in the region.