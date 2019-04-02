Share:

The car production has increased over a period of time in Pakistan as 218,372 cars were produced in 2017-18 against the production of 186,936 in 2016-17 and 179,944 in 2015-16.

According to an official source, the overall installed capacity of car manufacturers is 300,000, which is more than the vehicles being sold in the country.

The data revealed that currently the car segment in Pakistan is essentially dominated by three companies which include Pak Suzuki Motors, Honda Atlas and Toyota Indus motors.

The market share is highly concentrated in the 800cc and 1000cc segment which is dominated by one company (Pak Suzuki Motors) as a major producer of cars in these capacities.

The government has tried to break the monopoly in the 800cc and 1000cc segment by granting manufacturing licenses to M/s United Motors Car Company and M/s Regal Automotive Industry which will help to further improve the aforesaid segment.

According to the data, Pak Suzuki Motors has the production capacity of 150,000 cars while it had produces 123,846 cars in 2017-18 against 97,531 cars in 2016-17 and 97,409 cars in 2015-16.

During 2014-15 the company has produced 76,861 cars while 64,522 cars were manufactured in 2013-14.

The major share of production by Pak Suzuki consists of 800cc cars and company has manufactured 69,078 cars of 800cc in 2017-18 against 57,842 cars in 2016-17.

In 2015-16 the company produced 66,957 cars against 54,333 in 2014-15 and 42,476 in 2013-14.

Honda Atlas has production capacity of 55,000 cars while it has produced 42,710 cars in 2017-18 against 36,531in 2016-17.

The company manufactured 25,061 cars in 2015-16 against 24,271 in 2014-15 and 23,605 cars in 2013-14.

The total production capacity of Toyota Indus Motors is 80,000 while it has produced 51,218 cars in 2017-18 and 52,874 in 2016-17.

The company has manufactured 57,474 cars in 2015-16 against 51,392 in 2014-15 and 28,124 cars in 2013-14.

Al Hajj Faw has production capacity of 15,000 while it has produced 598 cars during 2017-18.