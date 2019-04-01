Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former world squash champion Jansher Khan paid special thanks to PM Imran Khan for seeking his suggestions and guidance for revival of squash in the country.

Jansher said the only way to improve squash in the country is to hold international tournaments at junior level and $10,000 and $15,000 professional tournaments at senior level. It will not only boost the morale of Pakistani players but also help them improve their game and skills.

He said Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan NI (M) and Pakistan Air Force are organising international tournaments this month, in which top Pakistani players are featuring and demonstrating their skills and hopefully, they will excel as well.

“Our players are very skilful but they should pay their maximum attention towards their game and work very hard to maintain their fitness level. The federation should hire professional and energetic coaches and trainers so that promising and talented players should be selected and by working hard on them, the country’s lost prestige may be regained,” he concluded.