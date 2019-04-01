Share:

KARACHI-Pearl Closet launched their spring/summer lawn collection at FPL, Dolmen Mall Clifton. The glitz and glamour quotient of the event was pretty high as the launch was graced by the presence of a host of popular celebrities, models and socialites from the K-town. The exhibition was a hit among fashionistas around town, as everyone seemed thrilled to sort out their ultimate summer attires. From well-known socialites to super models and celebrities, the who’s who of the industry made the exhibition a not-to-miss party. The popular clothing brand – Pearl Closet’s – trendy lawn designs were showcased for all the lawn buffs as part of their two-day exhibition and everyone seemed prepared for a collection they had never experienced before. The light-weight and cool outfits at Pearl Closet caught everyone’s attention as they weren’t just pretty looking but also seemed the perfectly comfortable fabric for all the summer stylistas out there. Following the annual craze around lawn outfits and their ever-changing designs, it was time for Pearl Closet to introduce the airy fabric with its exclusive and stylishtouch – fit for a glam queen. The launch will be followed by a two-day exhibition from 30th to 31st March and will feature latest collection comprised of a line-up of some of the season’s most exquisite designs.The event PR was well managed by Take II