ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan on his 15th consecutive election victory.

Earlier, the prime minister, in a tweet, congratulated Turkish president and “friend of Pakistan” Recep Tayyip Erdogan on another important victory in the Turkish local elections. “I am delighted to congratulate friend of Pakistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan on another important victory in the Turkish local elections. The people of Pakistan wish him many more successes,” the prime minister tweeted. According to the unofficial election results published on Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, the AK Party-led People’s Alliance got 51.62 percent votes against 37.56 percent by the opposition-led Nation Alliance.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister said the election results were manifestation of the trust that Turkish people had reposed in his leadership. He added that the people of Pakistan were praying for his success as they considered him a great leader who spoke on behalf of the Muslim world. The prime minister also assured Turkey of Pakistan’s support whenever needed.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for their prayers and message of felicitations on his victory. He said Turkey would continue to extend supporting to Pakistan as both the nations were connected by bonds of brotherhood and friendship.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan for the next round of High-Level Strategic Corporation Council (HLSCC). The Turkish president accepted the invitation and added that he looked forward to visiting Pakistan at mutually convenient dates.