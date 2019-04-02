Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed his government’s commitment to come up with a policy that would ensure the welfare of persons with Autism and allow them to realize their potential.

In a tweet on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday, he described the day as global recognition not only of Autism but also the immense of persons with Autism.

Today on #WorldAutismAwarenessDay there is global recognition not only of Autism but also the immense potential of persons with Autism. I want to assure parents & teachers we will have a policy that ensures welfare of persons with Autism and allows them to realise their potential.

World Autism Awareness Day being is observed to raise awareness about the complex neurological condition, which causes problems with language and communication skills.