ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 294.49 points (0.76 percent) to close at 38354.85 points.

On Monday, the market opened with 38,649 points, plunged by 82 points and later by 188 points during the first hour of business taking the total index to 38,460 points. During some day hours, the market kept on witnessing negative trend and at one point dropped by 274 points and later by 435 points taking the total index to 38,214 points. Overall during the day the market kept on fluctuating but remained in negative drift which continued till the end of the business and 100 index closed with the negative 294 points. The KSE 30 index and KSE all share index also witnessed bearish trends and shed 126.96 and 264.17 points closing at 18,132.51 and 28,015.15 pints respectively.