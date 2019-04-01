Share:

GOJRA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Warraich survived an attempt on his life while his close friend Umair Asghar was killed in firing at PTI lawmaker’s house in Gojra on late Sunday night.

PTI MPA Bilal Warraich informed that the attacker named Haider Gujar opened fire at his house on the behest of his opponents in which his friend Umair Asghar was killed.

Bilal Warraich informed that fortunately he remained unhurt in the gun attack because he had left the room a few minutes before firing.

An FIR was registered on Monday on the complaint of Umer Jatt, brother of deceased Umair Jatt.

RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DC Mian Mohsin Rashid and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar visited MPA’s house after the attack and assured MPA that accused would be arrested at the earliest.