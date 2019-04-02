Share:

A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of PTV corruption case against Dr Shahid Masood till April 16.

Judge Kamran Bisharat heard the case in which Masood through his counsel Shah Khawar filed a plea seeking one day exemption from the court appearance.

The court granted Dr Shahid Masood exemption from today’s court appearance. Later, the court adjourned the hearing into the matter till April 16.

In January, Mr Masood was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the PTV corruption scandal against bail bonds amounting to Rs 500,000.

On Nov 23, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Masood after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail plea and he was shifted to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

He is accused of embezzling Rs 37 million during his tenure as managing director of PTV, and awarding contracts to a fake company. According to the FIA, Masood paid the company a sum of more than Rs3 million at the time of the agreement as the firm was registered in Lahore and provided catering services.

On Jan 10, an accountability court had deferred indictment of Masood. The judge had deferred the indictment after Masood’s counsel raised objections on certain charges added to a challan against his client.