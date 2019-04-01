Share:

ISLAMABAD-Quaid-i-Azam University professor of mathematics Dr Tasswar Hayat has been conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz medal by the government for his distinguished academic services for the country.

A statement said that Dr Tasawar Hayat, chairperson mathematics department at the Quaid-i-Azam University , is renowned worldwide for his seminal, diversified and fundamental contributions in models relevant to physiological systems, control engineering, climate change, nano material, renewable energy, low-carbon technologies and environmental issues.

He received PhD from the Quaid-i-Azam University and Post Doc from Technical University, Darmstadt, Germany. His research work has high citations.

He serves as the associate editor of the international journals and reviewer of 97 international journals. Dr Tasawar Hayat produced maximum research students in the country in mathematics including 121 of MPhil and 4 PhD.