John Legend wants Luna to be a singer

LOS ANGELES (GN): John Legend wants his daughter to be a famous singer. The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker would love to see his two-year-old daughter Luna - who he shares with his wife Chrissy Teigen - follow in his footsteps and make it as a singer one day. Speaking to E! News about a potential singing career for Luna, he said: ‘’Who knows? I sing around her all the time. I hope it rubs off on her.’’ Meanwhile, Chrissy - who also has 10-month-old son Miles with John - previously insisted he is a ‘’pushover’’ parent.

She said: ‘’He will say no and then if Luna asks one more time, it’s a yes. He’s a bit of a pushover with Luna. I think it’s because they look so much alike and he’s like, ‘Okay, you beautiful being. Anything you want.’ He

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back live to tour

LOS ANGELES (GN): Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Live’ is set to tour live in concert in 2019. Following the success of 2018’s arena tour of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope Live with Orchestra’ the next instalment of the ‘Star Wars: Film Concert Series’ will travel around the UK with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film. The performance will feature The Novello Orchestra and will be conducted by David Mahoney and will begin at Manchester Arena on September 27, before moving onto Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool and Glasgow. ‘Episode V’ follows Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) as they flee from ice planet Hoth to Cloud City to escape the clutches of the Empire, however, they are captured by Darth Vader who is laying a trap to lure his trainee Jedi Knight son.

Rapper Nipsey shot dead in Los Angeles

Los Angeles (US): Artists including Drake, Rihanna and J Cole have paid tribute to Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, who has been shot dead in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old was gunned down outside his clothing shop. Drake described him as “a man of respect and a don”, while Rihanna wrote on Twitter: “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!” Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing in south Los Angeles. Lt Chris Ramierez of the Los Angeles Police Department told media at the scene of the shooting that they were looking for a black male suspect.