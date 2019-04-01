Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of robbers armed with sophisticated weapons is on looting spree in various areas in the jurisdiction of police station Saddar Bairooni and mugging cash, gold, cell phones, cattle and other valuables on daily basis.

The police have so far not been able to track down the gang, who are said to be 5 in number and usually wear masks.

Because of the fear of the robbers, the residents are spending sleepless nights and have formed groups to perform ‘thekri pehra’ in the streets and on the roofs at night to avoid being burgled their houses.

An exchange of fire also occurred between robbers and the inhabitants last night when the robbers tried to mug a house.

Jorian, Rasool Abad Sharif, Dhamial, Hayyal, Kashmir Colony, Bank Colony, Mohra Barian and Mohra Faqeeran are the areas being targeted by the gang of robbers.

Talking to The Nation on Monday, Suriya Bibi, a resident of Mohra Faqeeran, said that unknown robbers stormed into her cattle pin and made off with a cow, goats and buffalo. She said that she reported the incident to police picket Ranyal seeking action against the robbers but in vein. “I am a poor woman and the stolen cattle were only source of income for me to feed my family,” she said.

Khalil Khan, another resident of Bank Colony, said that the gang scaled the walls of 2 houses in the area and looted gold, cash and other valuables. The robbers managed to flee from the scene after burgling houses, he said.

“The robbers targeted my house two days ago. Two men reached at my rooftop and tried to break the lock of the gate to sneak into the TV lounge,” said Naheem, a resident. He said that he was awakening at that time and made calls to his brothers to thwart the robbery attempt. “We started firing on robbers who managed to flee,” Naheem added. Imran Ali was of the view that the residents of the locality had been living in a great state of fear and shock due to the robbers.

He said that the police had been informed but no efforts were made to arrest the robbers.

SP Saddar Circle Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, however, when contacted, said that the police would soon arrest the robbers.

He said that he would direct the SHO and police picket Ranyal in-charge to enhance patrolling in the areas to capture the robbers. He said that following his directions, DSP Saddar Farhan Aslam had invited all the victims to his office for a meeting today (Tuesday) to hammer down a strategy to catch the robbers.