LAHORE - Lahore Commissioner Division Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that Rs 17 million would be transferred from the development schemes under community development programme and that amount would be spent on tree plantation and forestation in districts of Lahore Division.

He said that land identification had been done by district administrations and forest department would do the job. He directed to prepare small schemes with low maintenance schemes of tree plantation/ forestation with a comprehensive overall plan under the clean and green drive of Punjab government. He said that divisional administration would look through all plantation schemes and then would give approval.

The commissioner said that tree plantation would be done both in urban and rural areas.

Commissioner Lahore Division Dr Mujtaba Piracha on Monday chaired a meeting regarding forestation, tree plantation and land identification. DCs, officers of Forest department, Irrigation department and Planning & Development participated.