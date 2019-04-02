Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Sherry Rehman Monday castigated the government for its alleged anti-people policies.

After the government’s decision to jack petrol prices up, the PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate said: “Every other day this government announces decisions that increase the suffering of the people of this country. This time they have dropped a petrol bomb which has hiked the price of petrol by 6 rupees. This is going to cause a new wave of inflation in the country.”

She said that the economy is in dire straits and the government seems directionless. Prices of petrol, diesel and electricity have skyrocketed while a meteoric rise in gas bills has crippled thousands of households. Gas is becoming an unaffordable luxury in this country.

She said that the Federal Board of Revenue had missed its target by Rs317 billion despite massive taxation. Instead of bringing progressive tax reforms the government was conveniently hiking prices to maximize revenue, she lamented.

“The fact that the rupee is in a constant decline does not help either. The dollar is nearly Rs. 141 at the moment. They have brought IMF to our doorstep before even signing anything.

What makes matters worse is that they do not consider consulting the parliament before announcing their decisions or policies. The opposition has been urging the government to bring issues to the parliament but for fear of opposition, they refrain,” the PPP leader objected.