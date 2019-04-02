Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting on Monday decided to organise formal inauguration of two coal power plants of 330MW each in Thar on April 10.

“This inauguration of coal-fired power plants in Thar is historically important because the project was conceived and founded by then prime minister Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto and her [PPP] government in Sindh has realised her dream of Roashan Thar, Roashan Sindh and Roshan Pakistan,” the Sindh CM informed.

The meeting with the chief minister in the chair was held to work out and finalise arrangements for The inauguration Thar coal power plants on April 10. Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Adviser to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Murad Ali Shah said that in 1996 Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto had laid foundation stone of the coal-fired power project to generate 13,00MW of power by 1999 and then every year 13,00 MW would have been added in the system until a total of 5,200 MW of electricity was generated by 2002. “I am proud to say that my father the then Sindh chief minister Syed Abdullah Shah was also present in the foundation laying ceremony and was part and parcel of the project,” the CM recalled. He said that cost of the electricity from this project was as low as 4.6 cents/pkh.

Shah deplored that when work on the project was to be started the PPP government was removed undemocratically and this project of national importance was abandoned. As a result, Pakistan plunged into darkness of loadshedding.

He said that after 22 years with hectic efforts and guidance of party leadership, the PPP government of Sindh is going to inaugurate Thar Coal Power Plant to generate 660 MW of electricity from Thar coal. “Today the spirit of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto must be feeling content and satisfied in the heaven as her lieutenants, President Asif Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and myself [Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah] worked day and night and materialized her dream of generating electricity from Thar Coal,” he asserted.

On the occasion, Imtiaz Shaikh briefed the chief minister about the arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of the power project on April 10. The chief minister said that he wants to have festive type arrangements. “This is a not an ordinary achievement but Thar Coal-fired power project is major feather in the cap of PPP government,” he declared and added that Thar must be decorated with banners, buntings, posters and similar posters may be uploaded on the social media to celebrate the event.

The Thar coal power project has already brought prosperity to the people of Thar and after power generation its benefits would further trickle down to whole of the province and the country.

Under the inauguration plan the coal to be lifted from the coal mine, Block-II and would be poured in the boilers of power plants to generate electricity and the produced power would be injected into national grid through transmission line laid from Thar to Matiari.

“This would be a historic activity of power generation which is bound to lit the future of Pakistan,” Shah concluded.