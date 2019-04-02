Share:

In Gilgit-Baltistan, a special Tourism Police Force has been raised to provide best security to the foreign and domestic tourists in the region.

Inspector General Police Gilgit-Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi, while talking to media in Skardu said initially 150 personnel have been recruited for this purpose.

He said the force would be deputed on different important tourist points in seven districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Responding a question IGP said for the security of CPEC project a special security force has also been raised.