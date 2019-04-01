Share:

LAHORE - In what may be regarded as an important step towards eradication of corruption, the National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, has arrested Senior Superintendent of Police (Punjab) Junaid Arshad on the charge of possessing assets beyond means.

He is due to be produced before an accountability court today for remand and investigations.

According to a NAB press release, the accused, by misusing his powers during his service, got valuable plots in Lahore, Islamabad and other areas. Also, there is evidence of transactions of tens of millions of rupees in his bank accounts.

The accused was asked many a time to appear before the anti-graft body in personal capacity. However, he failed to do so.