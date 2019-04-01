Share:

LAHORE - The Alhamra Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday hosted the Artist Talk Show.

On this occasion, famous artist Sumera Jawad talked about her artistic journey. She talked about her artworks and shared her experiences with students and faculty members from the Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, Government College for Women, Gulberg and College for Women, Baghbanpura.

In her talk, Sumera advised young artists to improve their art. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan specially attended the talk show and said “we are committed to giving full opportunity to youngsters to promote their skill”. He presented a shield to artist talk show guest Sumera.

On this occasion, Alhamra Culture Complex Deputy Director Naveed Ul Hassan Bokhari said, “we, under the leadership of Ather Ali Khan, are working to promote literature and culture and give young artists a better future.” The participants of the talk show also visited Alhamra Art Museum.