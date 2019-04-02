Share:

British MPs were holding an indicative vote on Brexit's new direction in the House of Commons in London on Monday.

UK lawmakers have rejected all four alternative Brexit options in the second round of the indicative votes, while the most popular scenario is to withdraw from the European Union but to keep membership in the customs union, according to the results of the vote published on Monday evening.

Earlier, the European Union gave the United Kingdom until 12 April to decide upon alternative withdrawal arrangements, or leave without a deal.

The first round of the indicative votes was held on March 28 and then UK lawmakers rejected all eight alternative Brexit options, including the agreement proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May and the one envisioning the UK withdrawal from the European Union without a deal on April 12.

On Monday, 273 lawmakers voted for the scenario prescribing the UK's withdrawal from the bloc with an agreement and preservation of membership in the customs union. This scenario was opposed by 276 lawmakers.

The second option prescribing that any deal with the European Union must be agreed at a referendum in the United Kingdom was supported by 280 lawmakers against 292.

The scenario involving the UK membership in both the European Free Trade Association and the European Economic Area was supported by 261 lawmakers and opposed by 282 lawmakers.

Finally, the fourth option prescribes endowing the parliament with additional duties that would allow it to oblige the government to ask Brussels to extend the Brexit deadline if the agreement is not reached two days before April 12. If Brussels does not accept these conditions, the parliament will have to choose between revoking Brexit and leaving the EU without a deal. This option was supported by 191 parliamentarians and opposed by 292.