ISLAMABAD - A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Monday said the US was setting a bad example by forcing a draft resolution on the listing issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and cautioned that it would only complicate the issue and also not be conducive to the peace and security in South Asia.

“The US behaviour is not in line with the rules and procedures of the UNSC, its customs and practice. It is setting a bad example that will only complicate the issue and it is not conducive to peace and stability in South Asia,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

China, he said, had repeatedly said its position on Masood Azhar designation issue that was consistent and clear.

“We hope that various parties will meet each other the halfway and continue to properly resolve this issue under the 1267 Committee framework,” he added.

The spokesperson informed that last Friday, the UNSC members exchanged views on the US proposed draft resolution and majority believed that efforts should be made under the 1267 committee framework and to solve the issue through dialogue and consultations. “They are not in favour of forcing the draft resolution.”

He remarked that China had been working with various parties and is making progress and the US side was aware of the circumstances but it insisted on pushing the Security Council to adopt the draft resolution that behaviour could not be justified.

When asked about progress China made on the listing issue, he said after the application for designation was proposed at the committee, China had been in close communication with various parties.

“As I said we have been working with various parties and has made some positive progress and the US knows that very well,” he added.

He said, “The Chinese side believes that in the current circumstances, forcing a draft resolution under the UNSC is not a constructive move and the US is setting a bad example.”

When asked was the US showing haste on the listing issue and bypassing the set procedure to benefit Indian ruling party in the forthcoming general elections in that country, he said, “As I have just said, the US behavior is not in consist with the rules and procedures of the UN Security Council and its customs and practice.”