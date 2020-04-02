Share:

SUKKUR - Medical Superintendent (MS), Sukkur Civil hospital, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Wednesday said, 191 people kept in isolated Quarantine had been declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days.

Earlier, 302 people were moved from the Taftan Border to Sukkur’s Quarantine facility on March 14, he said and added that out of the 191 tested positive for coronavirus while the same amount of people tested negative.

In this connection, Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar said that the batch of people would be put through a final test for coronavirus which would determine their future, if tests came out negative, everyone could go back home.

He said that the mosque and seminary in Sukkur, which were already sealed to enable the screening of suspected coronavirus carriers, was turned into a temporary Quarantine Centre.