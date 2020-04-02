Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that training is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.

He said NAB accords high priority to training/capacity building of its Investigation Officers on modern lines at a regular basis.

He said that NAB had designed and proposed establishment of an Accreditation Council to regulate the capacity of Investigators in Pakistan.

He said the main concept of Accreditation Council in Pakistan was to regulate the capacity building of Investigators in line with rapidly changing technological and legislative advancements. He said that those advancements had posed numerous challenges for the professional Investigators which require coordinated efforts of all concerned with the support of public and Private Professionals.

He said transactional syndicates operating across the globe warranted for synergized efforts to train the Investigation Professionals par excellence with International best practices. Keeping in view of the importance of training of investigation officers there was a need for establishment of an Accreditation Council for regulating and accrediting the Investigation Professionals was vitally and could be a benchmark for similar institutions around the world.

Chairman said proposal for bringing Investigators both in the public and private sectors under one Accreditation umbrella with the requisite mechanism for synergizing outsources potential was proposed as Investigation Sector was one of the largest corruption prone governance area.