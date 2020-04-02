Share:

Islamabad - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs has formally inaugurated a sanitizing walkthrough gate at SabziMandi whereas the city managers have also conducted anti-encroachment operation in vicinity. In light of decision taken earlier this week regarding installation of sanitizing walkthrough gates at different locations, walkthrough gates spraying disinfectants at SabziMandi have been operational. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs formally inaugurated these sanitizing walkthrough gates. The walkthrough gates have been placed by the market committee at a cost of rupees two lac per gate. Meanwhile, in order to ensure social distancing and avert congestion, Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) with the assistance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started operation to remove encroachments and hand-carts from SabziMandi. The removed hand-carts are being shifted outside the SabziMandi with a proper plan having distance of minimum six meters between each hand-cart. Furthermore, all encroachments established on the footpaths are also being removed during this special drive. The operation is being participated by the Enforcement Directorate, Market Committee of ICT, officers of ICT administration, Islamabad police and other concerned departments. The operation was started on Wednesday early morning and will continue for next two weeks for complete removal of encroachments from the vicinity.