ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the government was committed to bring back Pakistanis waiting to return in various countries of the world.

Chairing a meeting regarding dealing with coronavirus pandemic here, he said a Crisis Management Cell had been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and it had been in contact with the Pakistani embassies around the world. “We have the exact number of Pakistanis abroad,” Qureshi said.

The Foreign Minister said the entire protocol of flight test had been exercised. He said all the 170 passengers of test flight from Thailand were tested and all of them were negative. Qureshi said: “We have to ensure provision of quarantine and other medical facilities for the coronavirus positive people at airports.

He said flight operations in many countries remained suspended due to coronavirus lockdown.