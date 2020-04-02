Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued a new travel advisory to counter the coronavirus pandemic. According to details, it has been directed to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) if the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier, is allowed to resume flight operation from April 4. The advisory further stated that all airlines must disinfect their planes through spray before boarding the passengers. It will be mandatory for the travelers to fill up health declaration forms. It has been made compulsory for all airlines to upload health declaration forms on their websites and social media handles.