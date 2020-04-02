- 8:47 AM | April 02, 2020 Video conferencing app Zoom sued over illegal disclosure of personal information
- 8:19 AM | April 02, 2020 Israeli health minister, wife contract COVID-19
- 8:11 AM | April 02, 2020 COVID-19: Deaths in Italy slow as lockdown extended
- 11:50 PM | April 01, 2020 Iran planning to attack US troops in Iraq: US President Trump
- 11:40 PM | April 01, 2020 Global COVID-19 infection rate to surpass one Million mark 'very soon': WHO
- 10:20 PM | April 01, 2020 Syria: Assad regime says Israel targeted Homs
- 10:11 PM | April 01, 2020 China moves to mitigate COVID-19 impact on poverty relief
- 9:58 PM | April 01, 2020 NATO convenes bloc's Foreign Ministers' meeting to revise various dimensions of alliance: Jens Stoltenberg
- 9:35 PM | April 01, 2020 Pakistan seals northern region with no COVID-19 case
- 9:28 PM | April 01, 2020 Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 2,118
- 9:07 PM | April 01, 2020 Pakistan extends lockdown to April 14
- 8:46 PM | April 01, 2020 Govt to soon take strict action against hoarders, black marketers: Shafqat Mahmood
- 8:43 PM | April 01, 2020 Post Covid 19 world
- 8:15 PM | April 01, 2020 China enterprises donate 35 ton medical supplies to help Pakistan combat Covid-19: Ambassador Hashmi
- 8:03 PM | April 01, 2020 UN launches new plan aimed at defeating coronavirus, building a better world
- 7:51 PM | April 01, 2020 SMS service 8171 launched for deserving families to benefit from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program
- 7:26 PM | April 01, 2020 Govt to equip front line doctors, paramedics with protective gear on priority: PM Imran
- 7:21 PM | April 01, 2020 Pakistan to confer civil award on doctor who lost life treating coronavirus patients
- 7:01 PM | April 01, 2020 Misbah advises players to remain physically, mentally fit during lockdown period
- 6:51 PM | April 01, 2020 World Bank gives KP government 40 ventilators to fight coronavirus