Another plane with medical equipment on Thursday has arrived from China in Pakistan to aid the country to counter coronavirus.

According to details, twenty containers including testing kits, masks and gloves reached Islamabad via special flight, PK-8552. The administration confirmed that three planes with medical equipment have arrived from China within past 24 hours.

On the other hand, Pakistani has so far reported 31 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 2,291.

845 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 743 in Sindh, 276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and nine in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 107 patients have recovered in the country while 9 are in critical condition.