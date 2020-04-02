Share:

LAHORE - Different hospitals across Punjab have started administering antimalarial drugs after doses of these medicines showed promising effects on the patients who recovered from coronavirus, according to Chief Executive Officer Mayo Hospital Dr Asad Aslam.Recently, the US drug authority had approved limited, emergency-based use of two antimalarial drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, for treating coronavirus patients.According to Dr Aslam, in the last 15 days, eight coronavirus patients recovered after being provided with these medicines at Mayo Hospital, indicating encouraging results.The doctor told that after China, now the hospitals in Punjab were also benefiting from the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.Meanwhile, a Punjab government spokesman, said that the government had acquired more than 50,000 antimalarial tablets.Punjab, has so far, witnessed 740 coronavirus cases, with nine deaths.According to the reports, as soon as the drugs were mentioned as a cure to the deadly virus, it vanished from medical stores across the country, although according to some of the medical experts these drugs had not been validated through definitive clinical trials. The aforementioned drugs also gained open appreciation from US President Donald Trump. US President said last month that the two drugs could be a “gift of God,” despite scientists warning against the dangers of overhyping unproven treatments.According to a report, many researchers including Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, had urged the public to remain cautious until larger clinical trials validate earlier studies.Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are synthetic forms of quinine, which is found in the barks of cinchona trees of Latin America and had been used to treat malaria for centuries.Some in the wider scientific community cautioned that more research was needed to prove that they really work and were safe for COVID-19.