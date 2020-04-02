Share:

KARACHI - Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on Wednesday expressed their deep concern over unavailability of personal protective equipment in public sector hospitals in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, and demanded of the authorities concerned to ensure the same with immediate effect.

Secretary General, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre), Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad while talking to media expressed his deep concern over unavailability Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in the public hospitals all over Pakistan and said that the medical staff was serving the people of Pakistan without protection and safety equipment. He explained that doctors, nurses and paramedics were on the front line in the war against the coronavirus because their lives were at risk and in the present situation, they were examining the patients at the cost of their lives and even their families were also at risk. He said several doctors, nurses and paramedics had been tested positive for coronavirus in the country as they were not provided safety equipment during the duties.

He said doctors and medics had been reluctant to continue their job in the hospitals in such circumstances.

He said provision of Personal Protection Equipment was the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments.

Sajjad requested all the paramedics and doctors to follow all the preventive measures as per WHO guidelines and did not examine the corona positive patients without PPE.

Chairman Sindh Paramedical Staff Welfare Organization, Javed Mirza, demanded of the Sindh government to announce a special high risk allowance for doctors, paramedics and nurses performing their duties round the clock. He said medical staff should also be given transport facility and utility allowances. He said the federal and Punjab governments had already announced the special high risk allowance equal to one salary.

Central Leader of Young Nurses Association (YNA) Sindh Aijaz Kelari, appealed to Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of all provinces to provide all safety kits to all medical staff serving in health facilities as they were unable to perform their duties without protective equipment.

He said doctors, nurses and paramedics staff urgently needed Personal Protective Equipment to win war against the coronavirus. He said working nurses in all over the country direly needed transport facility to reach the hospitals. He demanded health professional and special high risk allowance.