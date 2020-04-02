Share:

FAISALABAD - Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said that the pace of construction work has been maintained for the early completion of Kashmir bridge underpass at the Canal Road by adopting all safety and precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus threat.

He stated this while inspecting progress of construction work of Kashmir bridge underpass mega project here on Wednesday.

MNA Sh Khurram Shehzad was also accompanied with him during the visit of site.

Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Project Manager NLC Saeed Rasul and other officers were also present on the occasion. The Director General inspected the different portions of under completion underpass project and said that the construction would not be effected due to the lockdown and other government measures against the coronavirus spread threats.

He informed that all safety and precautionary procedures were being realized by the work force engaged in this project.

Adding, he told that the tank of disinfecting water had also been placed on the site besides providing the sanitizers and safety gloves to the labourers and other persons working here.

The Director General directed for accelerating the construction work soon as possible for enabling to open western side of underpass temporarily within the next week.

He urged upon taking all out safety measures around the project and said that piles and other constructed parts should be protected properly.

He assured full financial and administrative support for completion the project without further delay and stressed upon the construction authority to avoid the suspension of work just for nothing.

He maintained that the appropriate and workable steps would be taken for the construction of slip on eastern side.

MNA Sh Khurram Shehzad said that present government was following revolutionary development policies for the durable development of the big cities including Faisalabad.

He said that the mega project of Kashmir bridge underpass would depict the prominent development of the city and traffic flow would be better on this site of Canal Road.

He said that the elected representatives would extend full cooperation for early completion of Kashmir bridge underpass. Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood gave briefing about the current progress of construction of work of the Kashmir bridge underpass.