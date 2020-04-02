Share:

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the global number of COVID-19 cases was likely to reach 1 million within the next few days, with 50,000 fatalities.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s real-time tracker, the global COVID-19 count has already reached 937,170, with 47,235 deaths.

At least eight European countries have joined efforts to launch a coronavirus contact tracing app initiative that will be compliant with the European Union’s tough privacy laws and collect encrypted proximity history based on Bluetooth signals between cellphones, according to the initiative’s official website.

On 31 December 2019, China informed the World Health Organization about an outbreak of an unknown form of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's Hubei province. WHO on 11 March declared the outbreak of the disease, which is caused by a new strain of coronavirus, a pandemic.