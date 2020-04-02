Share:

ISLAMABAD - Given we’re all spending lots of time at home, keeping our surroundings clean and sparkling is more important than ever. But to get the best results, it’s time to adopt tougher tactics for a proper deep clean that will leave dirt with nowhere to hide. From dusty nooks and crannies under kitchen cabinets to neglected mattresses providing the ideal home for bedbugs, there are plenty of places that are in need of special attention. Working from room to room, here’s our advice for the ultimate deep clean. Sometimes the best ingredients for a thorough kitchen clean come from an unlikely place - your larder. That’s because several regular food products are packed with cleansing properties that you can use to impressive effect. Take vinegar, which is both a disinfectant and a solvent, meaning it dissolves materials like grease. You’ll often find plenty of that in your microwave, which is regularly used but rarely cleaned, not least because its shape makes this awkward. Pour equal parts of white or cider vinegar and water into a small mug or bowl, place it inside, and put it on high heat for five minutes. Wait for another 10 minutes, then remove the bowl and wipe the inside clean with a sponge.